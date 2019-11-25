Local man's third 'Abandoned' book released

A Grand Haven-area man's third book in his "Abandoned" series was released today by Arcadia Publishing of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
"Abandoned Michigan: Doorways to Decay" continues to shed light on the forgotten places across the state. You will step inside haunting and beautiful locations, including mental asylums, paper mills, churches, ghost towns and trailer parks, and witness the beauty that can be found in decay.
Written and photographed by Kyle Brooky, "Abandoned Michigan: Doorways to Decay" not only takes you inside these lost places, but it tells the history and how they came to be abandoned.
Brooky is a 2009 graduate of Grand Haven High School and a 2013 graduate of Calvin College. Earlier this year, Arcadia Publishing released his first two books: "Abandoned Michigan" and "Abandoned Detroit." He also maintains an urban explorer video blog on YouTube, called "Ruin Road."
All three books are available locally at The Bookman and Tri-Cities Historical Museum, and online through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
