Barb Wexall works on a quilt that will be donated to Ukrainian refugees who are expected to arrive in the United States in the coming weeks. She belongs to the Lighthouse Quilt Guild, who meet once each week at the United Methodist Church of Dunes in Grand Haven.
When the women of the Lighthouse Quilt Guild learned that up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have been approved for arrival in the United States, they felt the call to help in some way.
The group meets once a week at the United Methodist Church of the Dunes in Grand Haven. They decided to make quilts for the child refugees that, according to Annette Allen, could be arriving at any time.
