The Salvation Army’s next First Friday Dance will take place Friday, March 3, from 7-9 p.m. in the gym and multipurpose room on The Salvation Army’s Grand Haven campus, 310 N. Despelder St.
Music will be provided by Entourage, a three-piece band that features Timmy Sanders, percussion; Frank Warrick, trumpet and trombone; and Michael Bianchi, keyboards. All three band members sing.
