Local knitters, from left, Sherry Becker, Diana Hugo, Mary Buitendorp, Darcie Clapp and Jane DeGroot participate in World Wide Knitting Day on June 11 at Grand Haven’s Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium.
Several Grand Haven-area knitters participated in World Wide Knit in Public Day on June 11.
When Danielle Landes originally conceived the international knitting event in 2005, only 25 sites existed. Today, knitting events were scheduled in 15 different countries. It has become the largest knitting event in the world, run by volunteers, as a way to raise awareness about knitting in their communities.
