The Tri-Cities Garden Club will host its annual Garden Walk on Saturday, June 24.
The 28th annual Garden Walk runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. This year the locations are at homes in the Spring Lake area.
Admission to the Garden Walk is $12; children 12 and under free. Tickets are available at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven, or may be purchased at any of the locations on the day of the walk.
In addition to the gardens, there will be artists, refreshments, and an educational exhibit.
Addresses and garden descriptions are as follows:
1. Shari Savage and Harry Dyke
16224 Woodcrest Drive, Spring Lake
We started the gardens from scratch in 2015, designing beds, pouring concrete, and slowly learning how to garden in Michigan. We moved from California and I discovered the joy of four-season gardening along the way. The hillsides were blanketed in poison ivy and that eradication alone took five years. Wherever possible, we have repurposed found items, including creating the “painted forest” from dead trees and a random 5-gallon bucket of blue paint. Having no talent, I painted garden art poles, a testament that literally anyone can do it. In winter, we tap the maple trees and make syrup. This simple garden is my joy.
2. The Lilley Mansion – Patrick Roggenbau
113 S. Division St., Spring Lake
I like to think that I create spaces in my garden comparable to rooms in a house. There is a rose garden, an espalier of apple trees lined with thyme and rosemary, a “room” with formal hedges and a water feature and a bird and butterfly garden bordering the great lawn.
3. Gerry and Missy Isip
215 Prospect St., Spring Lake
We have lived at this home for 20 years and our garden has evolved quite a bit in that time. Our garden is a mix of perennials, shrubs, climbers and annuals. We also have vegetables, herbs and containers scattered in as well. We like to have a mix of color, height and texture incorporated throughout. We also try to enjoy the changes of the seasons from the first spring blooming bulbs to the fall mums.
4. Dale and Cindy Edgerle and Wayne Tovey
17091 Arthur Court, Spring Lake
Dale and Wayne “adopted” an overgrown, empty lot adjacent to their homes, and created a garden that is the star of their Spring Lake neighborhood. They have worked together for years to clear and replant the half-acre space, which includes lilies, dahlias, daisies, veronica, sedum, peonies, myrtle, ajuga, and coneflower. They continue to prune out older plants and accept new ones gifted to them from appreciative neighbors. The garden’s beauty grows as summer goes by.
5. Ron and Suzie Woodward
14825 Nancy Lane, Spring Lake
We fashioned our garden plan from one we worked on for more than 10 years when we lived in the quaint New England village of Chester, Connecticut. We fell in love with the natural rock walls and rolling hills of Connecticut, and worked to recreate that in Michigan. We began by turning flat land into a berm. Suzie’s collection of rusty elements now reside in our garden and satisfies her love for the unexpected. Flanking the flower garden is our beautiful raised-bed, vegetable garden painstakingly built by Ron. The gates were a gift from Ron for Suzie, and the hearts you see represent our eight sweet grandchildren.
It is a beautiful culmination of hand built and collected from thoughts, dreams, and future vision of a lush ever-growing view from our home.
6. Jeff and Kim Smith
15251 Oak Point Drive, Spring Lake
Hello fellow gardeners! We purchased the property three years ago and started to recreate our gardens, starting with the pond. We made it accessible with a walkway around, then replanted the hillside with fountain grass and other ornamentals. Mother Nature had taken over this area years earlier; since then, we have also groomed the other planting areas, removing excess as well as planting new varieties. As with other gardens, we will probably never finish.
7. Ginny Ryan
14134 Garfield Road, Nunica
When we bought our property on the Grand River it was bare, with only a couple of large trees. It had been the site of a logging camp. We decided to keep it as natural as possible, focusing on a Japanese esthetic. We have put in two ponds and a collection of dwarf evergreens. Rocks and Japanese maples add to the serenity of the place. There are flower gardens on the east side of the house, used mainly for cutting, but the primary effect of the gardens is the feeling of peace. The small waterfall, a wetland filter, and visiting critters (some welcome, some not) make it a place of enjoyment.
The co-chairs for this year’s Garden Walk are Gayle Ruiter and June Cook.
The Tri-Cities Garden Club has been in existence since 1957. The club is a non-profit organization that promotes the love of gardening.
Club members give back to the community by donating goods to community agencies; giving garden books to area libraries; funding scholarships and youth groups; donating money and labor to the Feeding America Food Truck; and providing free material and labor to Habitat for Humanity homes.
In addition, club members maintain six community gardens:
Triangle Garden – at the US-31 and M-104 interchange
Blue Star and Gold Star Memorial Garden – on the waterfront in Grand Haven, which honors our men and women in the Armed Forces who gave their lives to their country
Weaver House Historic Gardens – at Pine Bend County Park in West Olive
Grand Haven Planter Box #1 – near the waterfront
William VanRegenmorter Memory Garden – located on the Ottawa County Courthouse grounds; a healing garden honoring crime victims who have lost their lives.
Youth Garden – at the Ferry Voyager School in Grand Haven; a “therapy/healing garden”
For more information, visit tricitiesgardenclub.org/.
