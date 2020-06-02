A number of restrictions lifted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday are specifically relevant to parks and park users. In response, the Ottawa County parks department recently announced the following updates:
— The Grand Ravines Dog Park reopened Tuesday.
— Drinking fountains are currently undergoing required, annual Ottawa County Department of Public Health water testing and will be turned on as soon as possible.
— Playgrounds are currently being reopened; they should all be opened by today.
— Kirk Park Dog Beach will reopen soon; however, there will likely be new limitations due to the high water and eroded access to the south side of the beach.
— Ottawa Beach Marina is tentatively planned to reopen to transient boaters on Friday. Reservations will be able to be made online.
— New outdoor shelter reservations will resume July 1.
— Reservation facilities with indoor spaces remain closed; new reservations are not being accepted at this time.
— Summer camps will likely resume in July. More information about programs and summer camps will be announced at a later date.
For questions related to a previously canceled reservation or summer camp, email ocparks@miottawa.org.
