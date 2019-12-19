DNR Trust Fund recommends $25M in grants

A hiking trail in Ottawa County and a kayak launch in Fruitport are among a diverse range of projects recommended this week for state outdoor recreation grants.
The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board recommended a total of $25 million in grant awards for outdoor recreation development and land acquisition projects to the state Legislature. This funding will support a diverse range of projects, some of which include land acquisition for wildlife and fishery habitat conservation and access, community pathway connections, development of urban parks and playscapes, sports field enhancements, and river access.
Among those projects are the Idema Explorers Trail in Ottawa County and the Pomona Park Kayak Launch in Fruitport.
The Idema Explorers Trail will receive $300,000 for the development to connect the Greenway lands together with a 10-foot-wide, multi-use regional pathway. This pathway will also provide the first bike/pedestrian connection between Grand Rapids and Grand Haven. So far, nearly 6 miles of the 27-mile future route have been constructed or are under construction.
The kayak launch at Pomona Park will receive $125,000. It was developed to provide visitors a new way to access Spring Lake and its connecting waterways. The site will feature an extended parking lot and a new universally accessible kayak launch with boardwalk. The site will also include benches, interpretive signage and bike racks.
“The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund is critical in providing people of all ages and abilities with more and better opportunities to experience our state’s woods, water and outdoor heritage,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in the trust fund announcement. “Every year, millions of residents and visitors swim our lakes, hike our forests, bike our trails and connect with the outdoors in dozens of other ways. Trust fund support, this year and every year, ensures that those experiences are here for current and future generations.”
Grant recipients have committed to providing matching funds of $17 million, bringing the total investment in outdoor recreation and conservation to nearly $43 million for this funding cycle.
Of the $14.1 million recommended to fund acquisition projects, $10.3 million would be awarded to local units of government and $3.8 million would support five DNR projects. Of the $11.5 million recommended to fund development grants, $9.6 million would support 51 local government projects and $1.9 million would support nine DNR projects.
The board considered a total of 160 applications seeking nearly $54 million in funding. In a competitive process, all eligible applications were evaluated on scoring criteria developed by the board.
The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund is a restricted fund established in 1976 to support land conservation and outdoor recreation. It is financed through interest earned on funds derived from the development of publicly owned minerals such as oil and natural gas. Throughout its history, the fund has granted more than $1.1 billion to state and local units of government to develop and improve public outdoor recreation opportunities in all 83 counties.
The board’s recommendations will go to the Legislature for review as part of the appropriations process. Upon approval, the Legislature will forward a bill for the governor’s signature.
