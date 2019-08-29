Hard to believe it’s almost Labor Day. But, fortunately, we have a long, summer-stretching weekend ahead.
Here are some ideas to help you enjoy one last summer fling:
Hit a local playground
I took my daughter to the Re-Imagination Station the day before school started.
The foam subsurface is perfect for little ones, with lots of apparatus choices, from an in-ground merry-go-round to rocking mechanisms to overhead swinging bars.
But the newly redesigned playground behind the Tri-Cities Family YMCA isn’t the only playground gig in town – check out Whistlestop Playground along Lakeside Trail in Spring Lake with its colorful new murals, or the “dinosaur” playground at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church.
Tour your town
After the playground, we headed for Chinook Pier to catch a Harbor Transit trolley ride. As luck would have it, we found some old friends on board.
I hadn’t been on the trolley for several years, and was pleased to find the narrated tour was much less cheesy and much more historically informative. Who knew that Eagle Ottawa on the east end of town provided leather to more than 95 percent of the world’s automobiles, or that there are many twin houses on Columbus Avenue that were kit homes purchased for $6,000 from the Sears and Roebuck catalog back in the day?
There are so many more interesting tidbits on the trolley tour, but I don’t want to be the spoiler. But definitely do this!
Trolleys run through Labor Day with the main pickup at Chinook Pier. The cost is 75 cents for kids and senior citizens, and $1.50 for adults.
You’ll see your town in a new way after this narrated open-air ride, and understand why so many tourists flock here.
Putter around
After your trolley tour drop-off at Chinook Pier, play a round of mini-golf right next door. The 18-hole course is super cheap and handicap friendly; and offers a lot of locally themed, challenging holes.
Beach it
Whether you choose Grand Haven State Park, City Beach in Grand Haven, North Shore in Ferrysburg or Lakeside Beach in Spring Lake, there’s no better way to say “so long” to summer than to spend it in the sand. If you’re looking for a quieter space, take a stroll at the Rosy Mound county park or hit the Buchanan street-end in Grand Haven Township.
Take a hike
Check out the new Ottawa County park near the sag. You can access the 80-acre inland lake and hiking trails at 18153 North Shore Drive in Ferrysburg.
This is such a beautiful repurposing of land. The former sand mining operation, that seemed destined for development, landed in the hands of the county for all to enjoy. The 345-acre property sits between greenspace owned by Grand Haven, Ferrysburg and North Ottawa Dunes.
Fishing is allowed, on a catch-and-release basis only. No swimming or watercraft are allowed on the premises. Dogs must be on a leash (maximum 10 feet) and in control at all times.
Peruse the pier
No summer is complete without a trip down the Grand Haven boardwalk, straight-away to the pier.
Thanks to generous donations, the catwalk is back in shining splendor. And speaking of shining splendor, there’s no better place to be at sunset than at the end of the pier.
Amuse yourself
It may be too late to plan a trip to Disney World this weekend, but you can head north for about 20 minutes and find thrills at Michigan’s Adventure, the state’s largest amusement park.
You can treat the family to more than 50 rides, including wooden roller coasters and a new glider ride, or soak up some fun in the Wildwater Adventure water park. Set your GPS for 4750 Whitehall Road, Muskegon.
Splash down
Head to the Rotary Splash Pad between the Grand Haven Municipal Marina parking lot and Chinook Pier for some wet weekend fun. If you miss out, don’t worry, the pad operates beyond Labor Day, weather permitting.
Pedal power
Northwest Ottawa County boasts miles of nonmotorized bike trails that will take you around Spring Lake and from Grand Haven to Holland. Google “Northwest Ottawa County bike trails” for several map options and trail head locations.
