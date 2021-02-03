Kate Harmon is the newest member of the Ottawa County Parks & Recreation Commission.
Harmon has lived in Ottawa County for more than 15 years while working at Grand Valley State University. She is currently the director of recreation and wellness at GVSU, and she has more than 12 years experience overseeing recreation facilities. Her prior work experience includes fitness and wellness promotion, personal training, group fitness instruction, and coaching soccer at youth and collegiate levels.
