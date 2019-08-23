Mercury Park field to be seeded soon

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A visit to Mercury Park offers guests use of a softball field and playground on one end, and may soon have a multipurpose grass field on the other side.
Although the Grand Haven Township Parks and Recreation Board made a decision in March to hydroseed the field, the work has yet to be done. Township Manager Bill Cargo said the hydroseeding needs to be done, and soon.
“The plan is to do what wasn’t done three months ago,” he said, noting the grounds are not at the standard by which the township holds its parks.
Previously, the northern portion of Mercury Park was home to an ice rink. The rink was removed in November 2018 due to dwindling use and being in a state of disrepair.
Before the rink was taken down, the Township Board considered multiple options for the space including fixing the rink, replacing the existing rink with a new one, opening a dog park, or creating pickleball courts or a splash pad.
The board opted to hydroseed the space and leave it open as a multipurpose field.
Currently, visitors will find a weeded lot where the ice rink once stood. However, Cargo said the township does plan to fill the space with grass.
“The bottom line is, this is not acceptable,” he said.
