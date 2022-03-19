FERRYSBURG — Work could soon begin on overnight lodging and increased accessibility at Ottawa Sands Park in Ferrysburg.
The Idema Family Foundation out of Grand Rapids recently donated around $3.5 million toward the development of the Idema Explorer’s Camp. The planned campground will feature tent pads, a treehouse village and a yurt village. Those facilities will be located in a hidden bowl along the Grand River – a manmade feature resulting from the dredging activities that took place when the property was owned by a mining company. The campground would be accessible by walking, by bike or by kayak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.