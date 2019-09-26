Grand Haven Township’s parks system has grown.
On Monday, the Township Board approved a resolution to bring property donated by Jim Schmidt officially into the parks system as the Schmidt Heritage Park.
The resolution allows the township parks’ rules and regulations to be enforced on the property, said Township Manager Bill Cargo.
The more than 70 acres nestled between Ferris and Lincoln streets, owned by Jim Schmidt, is being split – with 67.12 acres gifted to the township first; then the remaining 5.68 acres, including a barn, gifted at a later date or upon the death of Jim Schmidt.
“Closing occurred on Sept. 4,” Cargo said of the first portion of the donation.
The second portion is to be separated by a chain-link fence constructed by the township by July 2020, according to the agreement for the property.
Conceptual plans for the Schmidt Heritage Park include soccer and multipurpose fields, and baseball and softball diamonds.
Cargo said the township’s Parks and Recreation Committee will present the first phase of the proposed development to the Township Board at a later date.
