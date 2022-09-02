Many Ottawa County Parks properties are open to hunting during the fall months.
“Hunting is an important part of managing natural lands and parks in Ottawa County,” the county parks service said in a press release. “Biodiversity is dependent on a delicate balance of predator and prey populations. In Michigan, this balance has been altered by a significant loss of predators, like wolves. As a result, some prey populations, such as deer, do not have the natural checks and balances needed to prevent overpopulation. Humans have always been and continue to play an important role in hunting prey populations.”
