Season pass holders got their first taste of carving and cruising the slopes at the Mulligan’s Hollow Ski Bowl last Thursday – officially kicking off the 2021-22 season for skiers and snowboarders.
Selling nearly 12,000 ski passes every season, the family friendly, local ski hill opened to the public on Sunday but received an early Christmas gift last week in the form of one rare day with temperatures below freezing. That was good enough to pump out snow for 20 straight hours, according to new hill manager Ryan Parsons.
