Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore will be closed until further notice due to crowded conditions and guidance from public health officials.
On April 14, the following additional closures are enacted:
– All park trails, trailheads, parking lots, and picnic areas will be closed until further notice.
– Beach fires are also prohibited until further notice.
– The Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive, seasonally closed since November 2019, will remain closed until further notice.
– Previous closures of park facilities including bathrooms, campgrounds, and the Philip A. Hart Visitor Center are still in place.
The National Park Service (NPS) announced these additional closures to support social distancing efforts and slow the spread of COVID-19.
The NPS said its main priority is protecting the health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners.
The NPS is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.
For updates on when the park will resume full operations visit the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore website or follow them on social media.
