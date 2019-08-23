Village springs for Tanglefoot Park study

Spring Lake Village Council members say they want to know the cost estimates before committing to any changes at Tanglefoot Park.
This week, the council approved spending $8,000 on an engineering market study for the riverfront property, which has most recently been used as an RV park, but did not accommodate campers this season because of sewer and road construction projects.
About 100 people attended a community engagement meeting earlier this summer, and the majority of them said they would like to change the use of the land, which was donated to the village years ago by the Thum family, the inventors of sticky fly paper. The Thum family placed a deed restriction on the property, saying it must remain open for public use.
The Village Council is considering building a multi-use facility on the riverfront site, which could be used for a year-round farmers market and as a rental facility for weddings, showers, reunions and the like.
Developer Kim VanKampen, who is building the new Epicurean Village project immediately west of Spring Lake Village Hall, recently moved a Victorian house from Savidge Street to the northwest corner of Exchange and Division streets, across from Tanglefoot Park. Friends of hers from Miami plan to renovate and reopen the house next spring as the Lilley Mansion Bed and Breakfast.
VanKampen asked village officials to consider a new and higher use for the Tanglefoot Park RV Park, according to Village Manager Chris Burns.
The village nets between $30,000 and $40,000 annually from the RV park, according to Burns, and typically accommodates recreational vehicles and campers from April until October. The rest of the year, the land sits vacant.
The Grand Rapids-based Progressive AE firm will perform the market analysis study.
“I believe the council is performing their due diligence and information gathering so they can make the best decision for the community,” Burns said. “They have taken into consideration all the feedback at the community engagement. Now it’s time to determine if the redevelopment is feasible.”
If the cost estimates show that it is doable, Burns said the plans could include constructing a pavilion, reworking the docks and improving water access at Tanglefoot Park.
“It would be a usable space we could rent out for a variety of things,” the village manager said. “We could host things like an art walk, craft market. ... It could be used year-round.”
If ideas do come to fruition, the park project wouldn’t begin until at least 2021.
“Our intent would be to apply for a (state) grant in April of 2020,” she said. “They don’t award those until the fall, and funds are released after that. For construction to start or anything to happen, it would be 2021.”
