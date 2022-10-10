For the first time, a public observatory has opened in West Michigan for all astronomy enthusiasts to use.
The Hemlock Crossing Public Observatory opened Saturday evening. Hemlock Crossing is located at 8115 W. Olive Road in West Olive.
The observatory was first proposed in 2012. In 2016, the first steps were taken toward the project, and after years of planning, the official groundbreaking was held in September 2021.
Now, those interested in astronomy can stop by the observatory to utilize astronomy tools and view the night sky.
Nearly $100,000 was donated to the project by supporting organizations and community members. Funding was also contributed through the Ottawa County Parks Foundation, Friends of Ottawa County Parks and Ottawa County Parks and Recreation.
The observatory was built in partnership with Holland-based nonprofit Shoreline Amateur Astronomical Association (SAAA).
"If you're driving into Hemlock Crossing, it probably looks a little strange. It's a white building with a big dome on top and the dome opens up so that the very large telescope inside is able to view the heavens," said Jessica VanGinhoven, communications specialist with Ottawa County Parks and Recreation.
The SAAA says the observatory is connected wirelessly to the Nature Education Center. Live images of the night sky will be sent to the center.
An opening ceremony was held Saturday, where visitors got to learn about the project, look through the telescope and explore astronomy tools.
Only a few people can fit inside the observatory at a time. More details on the future scheduled events will be released in the coming weeks on this website.
