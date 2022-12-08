FERRYSBURG ← Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday recommended 13 community parks, trails and sports facilities to receive a combined $7.4 million in Land and Water Conservation Fund grants.
Among the projects recommended is a day-use restroom at Ottawa Sands County Park in Ferrysburg. A total of $242,900 was pledged to the project.
