Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be in Grand Haven on Tuesday, July 6, to announce a proposed $150 million investment in local parks and recreation.
Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger, along with Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Director Jason Shamblin and Ottawa County Commissioner Greg DeJong.
Follow the Tribune for photos, video and more coverage of the press conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.