The Youth Works Summer Program celebrated a decade on Thursday afternoon at the Grand Haven State Park pavilion. Pictured, standing, from left: Andy Lundborg, Mitchell Thorsen, Ethan Molyneux, Abrielle Johnson, Quentin O’Donnell and Eli Robinson; and seated, from left: Tayen Carrington, Toni Boltze-Sweeris and Kyle Stroud.
Grand Haven State Park officers know they’d have their hands full without them. Grand Haven Area Public Schools teachers say they love working with them. And Ottawa Area Intermediate School District coordinators say it’s a “perfect example of a win-win for all involved.”
All that applause was accredited to the work of seven area high school students with special needs who, on Thursday afternoon, celebrated the 10th year of the Youth Works Summer Program at the state park’s newly renovated pavilion.
