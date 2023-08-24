NORTON SHORES — Camp Bow Wow, a national franchise which provides doggy day care and boarding, will host a grand opening celebration at a new location in Norton Shores on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Camp Bow Wow Norton Shores, which opened June 24, is locally owned and operated by Tammy Mires. It offers all-inclusive care for pups by providing an exciting and safe environment for all-day play, socialization and overnight stays, plus a range of grooming options.
