As many as 30 dogs have died in Northern Michigan as a result of what is believed to be canine parvovirus.
However, there is no reason for pet owners to be fearful of a spread, according to Dr. Kim Dodd, the director of Michigan State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
Dodd, a veterinary virologist, said the disease is spread through close contact with other dogs that are infected, as well as from infected feces that a dog might smell.
“It is really contagious amongst dogs,” she said, “but walking the dog down the street isn’t a concern. If your dog is fully vaccinated and up to date on its boosters, there is really no concern. I have three dogs and it is business as usual in our household.”
According to the American Kennel Club (AKC) website, symptoms of canine parvovirus can include bloody diarrhea, vomiting, fever, lethargy, loss of appetite, weight loss, weakness, dehydration and depression.
“Canine parvovirus is a common, highly contagious disease for dogs, but it is vaccine preventable,” Dodd said. “So we don’t see a lot of it, normally. But we do see it on occasion in dogs that are not vaccinated, or don’t have a full vaccine history, or didn’t get their boosters on time.”
Typically, infected dogs are puppies that have not had the chance to be vaccinated or become fully vaccinated, Dodd said.
Lauren Bragg, customer service lead at the Harbor Humane Society, said there haven’t been any recent cases of canine parvovirus at the West Olive animal shelter. However, there were a few cases of puppies showing symptoms this spring, despite testing negative for the virus, she said.
“Just like with our vaccines, we need multiple shots until they are considered vaccinated dogs,” Dodd said. “Then they usually require an annual booster to remain current.”
Typically, a veterinarian clinic or animal shelter will test dogs for canine parvovirus using a point-of-care test, better known as a rapid test, to help make decisions on how to care for the animal.
“One of the unique things about this, and one of the reasons why I think it has gotten to the media to begin with, is that these dogs have been testing negative with point-of-care or rapid tests at clinics and shelters,” Dodd said. “Much like how there are in-house tests for COVID, those exist for parvo.”
However, additional and more thorough testing conducted at Dodd’s lab in Lansing show that the dogs that initially tested negative were positive with the disease.
“So, we are looking at the virus to explain any discrepancy in the test results,” Dodd said. “Whether it has to do with the tests they are using or if there has been some subtle change to the virus that is impacting how well those tests are detected.”
She also said canine parvovirus isn’t necessarily a death sentence for dogs, but the treatment can be intensive since there isn’t a medication that can offer a quick fix. Infected dogs have to be hospitalized and put on an IV, she said.
“We (MSU) diagnose dogs with parvovirus throughout the year,” Dodd said. “There is a sort of normal baseline of parvo in our state and our country, (but) it is really hard to distinguish what that normal baseline is. ... We haven’t been able to definitively confirm the number effected.”
MSU, Dodd said, is working with local veterinarians in Ostego County as well as the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) to figure out what is going on with the point-of-care tests.
She encourages veterinarians who may have a concern about canine parvovirus in their area to contact the MSU laboratory. For more information, visit the lab’s website at cvm.msu.edu/vdl.
