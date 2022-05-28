WEST OLIVE – Harbor Humane Society is asking for help locating a man who left a dog tied up outside the its doors Friday night.
"When this person saw we were closed, they tied it up to the outside pole and left," the Harbor Humane Society said in a social media post. "We don't know if this dog was a stray or was this person's dog."
Harbor Humane said that if the dog is a stray, they need as much information as possible in an attempt to reunite it with its owner.
Anyone with information is asked to email office@harborhumane.org or call 616-399-2119 ext. 119.
Harbor Humane officials said they have staff at the facility daily from 7:30 a.m. to at least 7:30 p.m.
"Even if our admitting desk is not open, we will always take in stray animals or animals in emergency situations if we have staff there," they said. "If it is after hours, please call the non-emergency number for the Ottawa County Sheriff Department at 800-249-0911. In this case and in talking to the Animal Control Officers, if this person had called them and said they were at our facility, they could have sent an officer. All officers have access to our building."
