WEST OLIVE — The Harbor Humane Society hosted an adoption event earlier this week that featured dozens of adoptable puppies, including several that were rescued from the roadside in Ottawa County last month.
Harbor Humane’s customer service manager, Cindy Gruppen, said the animal shelter staff had hoped the event would lead to adoptions for all of the available puppies. There were 28 available for Tuesday’s event.
“Obviously our hope is that all of the animals find homes in time for the holidays,” Gruppen said.
Among the furry friends up for adoption at the event were the eight puppies that were found in a cardboard box along 120th Avenue in Holland Township in early November.
Jennifer Veersma, who found the puppies, attended Tuesday’s event to check on how they were doing now.
“It was amazing, it made all of us very happy,” she said. “I actually could take my husband and kids to see them, too, so we had a great time with them. And I hope they go to happy homes that’ll love them forever.”
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputy John Easdon, one of the officers to arrive at the scene on the night of the rescue, also attended the adoption event. He said he was grateful to be able to see the puppies again and know they are in good health.
“It’s just awesome because ... we didn’t know if they were going to make it ... if they were healthy, even,” Easdon said. “So, yeah, Harbor Humane did a great job.”
Gruppen said potential adopters need to consider the long-term commitment associated with animal care before adopting.
“If a puppy is not what you’re looking for right now, please come look at the shelter,” she said. “We have many other dogs and cats waiting for homes.”
The shelter is located at 14345 Bagley St., just off U.S. 31. It is open to potential adopters each week from 12:30 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call 616-399-2119 or go online to harborhumane.org.
