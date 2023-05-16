MUSKEGON — Pound Buddies is set to receive a $10,000 grant investment from Petco Love in support of their life-saving work for animals in the Muskegon area.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit that has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts since its founding in 1999. Petco Love helps find homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations – like Pound Puppies – across North America, with 6.7 million pets adopted and counting.
