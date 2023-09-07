MACKINAW CITY — At 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, Mackinaw City went dark. So did the Mackinac Bridge.
It wasn’t by accident.
It was the Headlands Lights Out Challenge, sponsored annually by the Headlands International Dark Sky Park of Mackinaw City. Its purpose: to raise awareness of light pollution.
Emmet County park manager Jamie Westfall cited an example of the negative effects light pollution can have.
“Migratory birds travel at night,” she said. “They use the stars, like sailors. When there’s a lot of light pollution from cities, it confuses them. It puts them off on a different journey from the one they should take.
“It’s not that people need to stop lighting their places. It’s about choosing different types of light.”
The lights went back on at 11 p.m.
I missed the event. I was in Mackinaw City five days earlier. The Headlands was the biggest surprise of my visit.
It’s out near McGulpin Lighthouse, on Lake Michigan. The stars aligned perfectly in 2011 when the Emmet County park – county park, mind you – was named an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association. At the time it was just the sixth such park in the United States and only the ninth in the world.
Because it’s a county park, the grounds, trails, shoreline viewing areas and restrooms are open to the public at no charge year round. The setting, on Lake Michigan, is outstanding. But the observatory building? Wow. I was not prepared for the drive in, when a turn in the road presented me with the view of the building. This world-class site is near little Mackinaw City?
Indeed it is. Away from large cities because dark skies are, well, dark.
Westfall just happened to be looking for a job when all this happened. She’d begun working in parks and recreation at Wilderness State Park, about 8 miles from Headlands, when she was 16. “I told them I would be the park manager some day,” she said. “I used to put paper over the manager’s nameplate.”
She didn’t get that job, but oh my, she was in the right place at the right time and proved to be the right person with credentials and experience for the Headlands job. Westfall now oversees not only the Headlands but also the county’s Cecil Bay and McGulpin Point sites.
“The county was smart when they designated this (Headlands) a dark sky park because astro-tourism is a huge draw,” Westfall said.
When the night sky promises a great show, it’s common for more than 1,000 visitors to be on site, looking up at the night sky. The huge telescope in the observatory does deep space imagining and is not available to the public, but it shows the photos on large screens in the building. It also offers programs throughout the summer with visiting astronomers.
The park sets up several telescopes on the lawn for visitors to use at night.
Visitors are welcome to stay out through the night, but camping is not permitted. There are, however, vacation rental houses on site. The guest house sleeps up to 22; the stargazing house accommodates up to eight. There’s also an additional rental at McGulpin Point Lighthouse about a mile away.
The Headlands’ waterfront event center is available for special events that include weddings. “Usually one or two every weekend,” Westfall said.
On busy summer nights, especially in July in August, the parking lot will fill. An overflow parking area is nearby, with a one-mile walk to the observatory. The Headlands suggests visitors “come for the sunset and stay for the stars” to increase the likelihood of securing a close-by parking space.
They’re also encouraged to visit during the day. The Headlands covers 523 acres and has more than 5 miles of nature trails.
Trails are popular all year long. In winter, visitors use snowshoes and cross-country skis.
Headlands came to be through a grassroots effort led by star lore historian Mary Stewart Adams. She narrates summer night cruises on Shepler’s ferries and has a weekly radio program on Interlochen Public Radio.
Michigan has two other International Dark Sky Parks: the Dr. Lawless International Dark Sky Park in Vandalia and the Keweenaw Dark Sky Park near Copper Harbor. In addition, six state parks are Dark Sky Preserves. But really, star-gazing is popular in many remote areas of the Great Lakes because the water provides an unobstructed view of the sky.
