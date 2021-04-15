GRAND HAVEN TWP. — 40-degree temperatures may not have made for an ideal start to the season, but the wintry conditions marked Wednesday’s start to the Grand Haven track season.
The Buccaneers hosted perennial state championship contenders East Kentwood in their first competitive action on the track in almost two years.
While a young girls team finished well behind the Falcons, it was the Bucs’ boys team that threatened to upset East Kentwood for about half the evening before ultimately dropping a 74-63 decision. It marks a promising start for a group with plenty of senior talent.
“We’re a couple guys short, but it seems like a lot of schools are the same way right now,” boys coach Joe Nelson said of the state’s rise in COVID-19 cases. “It’s still great to be competing and doing it safely.”
Three Grand Haven boys won individual running events, with Gage Chittenden winning the 100-meter dash in 11.61 seconds, Seth Norder winning the mile in 4:49 and Nolan Clark winning the 2-mile in 10:27.
Brendan VanderMeer won the discus and shot put, while Eli Nelson won the pole vault.
“We had some guys surprise us in a good way,” Joe Nelson said. “For about half the meet, I thought we had a shot at beating them, but they’re always a great team.”
On the girls side, freshmen Eleanore Mitchell and Payton Hosley were the lone running winners for the Bucs with Mitchell running the 800-meter in 2:33.39 and Hosley winning the mile in 5:51. Allison Kelly was second in the 2-mile at 13:56.
Chloe Brackenbury was first in the shot put and second in the discus, while Avery Keefe was second in both the high jump and long jump. East Kentwood would sweep the individual sprinting events as part of a 92-45 result.
There were also relay wins for the boys in the 4x100 and 4x200, and the girls in the 4x400-meter.
“There are plenty of bright spots,” girls coach John Tarr said. “Today was good just to give them a taste of how a meet works and how to warm up. Now we’ve got a few girls who ran better than we thought they would, so we’re happy.”
Scores from the rest of Wednesday’s local teams:
Grand Haven
Boys water polo: The Buccaneers had a Wednesday game with Zeeland East postponed after positive COVID-19 tests in the Chix program, but had little trouble in Tuesday’s 14-5 win against rivals West Ottawa.
Thomas MacDonald finished with five goals while Colin Kelly added four of his own, and Ethan Boos and Garret Barry combined for 14 saves in goal. The Bucs’ offense was too much for the Panthers to slow down, as Zander White and Thomas MacDonald each drew a handful of Panther penalties to lead to goals with a man advantage.
Grand Haven sailed into halftime up 7-1, and pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a comfortable win. The junior varsity team also notched a 15-8 win of their own. The varsity will head to Rockford on Friday for a four-team tournament before hosting the Rams again on Monday evening.
Spring Lake
Girls tennis: The Lakers lost 5-3 to Hamilton on Wednesday in their second matches of the season. At 2-singles, Maddy Duer won 6-2, 6-4, while both Gabriella Bush at 3-singles and Morgan Whitaker at 4-singles won their matches by identical scores, 6-4, 6-3. Their matches at Grand Haven on Thursday ended after press time.
Fruitport
Girls tennis: The Trojans dropped a home match to West Catholic 5-3 on Wednesday, with Alison Blakeman, Hope Busscher and Grace Sweet all earning comfortable victories in the top three singles positions.
