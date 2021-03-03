Scores and more from Tuesday night’s local prep sports action:
Grand Haven
Girls basketball: The Buccaneers doubled their win count for the season with a 29-20 victory over Caledonia. Zoe Spoelman and Molly Long scored 10 points apiece for Grand Haven, who held the Scots to just two points in the first and fourth quarters.
“We’re getting there,” coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. “I was really happy with our defense, we’ll take any victory we can get in this conference.”
Avery Keefe had a team-high three assists while Caydee Constant added four steals.
The Bucs will travel to West Ottawa on Friday night.
Spring Lake
Girls basketball: The Lakers recorded a strong home victory against Holland Christian on Tuesday night, dominating the first half on their way to a 47-29 win.
Spring Lake led 22-5 at halftime and used their defense to limit the Maroons to 21 percent shooting while notching 12 steals.
Meah Bajt had 11 points, eight rebounds and six steals, while Jennifer Judge added eight points.
Boys swim/dive: The Lakers had a strong night at Holland on Tuesday, winning a double dual meet against Holland and Ludington.
There were a number of first-place finishes for Spring Lake on the night in both the relays and in individual events. Charles Brown won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly in addition to two relay wins, while Collin Schock took home an individual medley win.
Johnny Wachter was the 100 freestyle winner and won the medley and 400 freestyle relays alongside Brown, Spencer Cobb and Sam Faber.
Cayden Walker won the diving with Wit Miller grabbing third place. The Lakers will have a full week to prepare ahead of O-K Rainbow conference finals in Zeeland on March 12-13.
Boys basketball: Spring Lake found themselves in a hole at halftime and couldn’t shoot their way out in a 57-33 loss at Holland Christian.
A 4 for 21 first half of shooting didn’t help the Lakers, especially with the Maroons hitting seven 3-pointers.
Kaden George was Spring Lake’s top scorer with nine points, while Callum Saxe was next-best with six. They’ll host Coopersville on Friday before a home rematch with Holland Christian on Saturday night.
The Lakers’ junior varsity were 46-38 winners with Zach Schlepp scoring 11 points, while the freshman team lost on a last-second shot by a 25-23 scoreline.
Western Michigan Christian
Girls basketball: WMC were 70-18 home winners against Muskegon Heights on Tuesday, with three players in double figures.
Maddie Wiersema had a team-high 23 points, with Taylor Folkema adding 19. Kyla Wiersema had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
After a Wednesday home game against Kelloggsville, the Warriors will travel to Tri-Unity Christian on Friday night.
Fruitport Calvary Christian
Boys basketball: The Eagles were 74-32 winners at home against Kalamazoo Heritage on Tuesday night, with Braden Cohea and Jacob May scoring 17 points each to help FCC pull away by halftime.
“We are pleased with the progress we are seeing with the boys,” coach Brad Richards said. “If we can play at this pace and limit the turnovers, good things will continue to happen.”
Calvary moved to 5-3 with the win and will travel to Hart on Thursday.
