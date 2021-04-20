Scores from Monday's local high school sports action:
Grand Haven
Track and field: A new school record for senior Brendan VanderMeer highlighted the Buccaneers' meet against Rockford on Monday.
His 158-foot, 8-inch throw in the discus set a new school record and was won of five event wins for the Bucs' boys as they fell to Rockford. He also won the shot put with a 54-foot, 2.75-inch toss.
"We're extremely excited for him," coach Joe Nelson said. "Rockford is a solid team with a lot of depth, and we ran tough but couldn't keep up."
Senior Eli Nelson won the pole vault at 14 feet and the long jump with a 20-foot-11 finish, and freshman Seth Norder set a freshman record with a 4:35 in the mile.
The girls had event wins in long distance events, with Eleanor Mitchell winning the 800 meters in 2:32 and Payton Hosley winning the mile in 5:38.
Chloe Brackenbury won the shot put at 30 feet, 3.5 inches, and the discus with a 79-foot toss. Avery Keefe won the high jump, was second in the long jump and took third in the 200 meters and 400 meters.
Boys volleyball: The Bucs started their conference season with wins over Holland Christian and Allendale. Grant Engelsman and Tucker Kooi had solid days in the middle, with Kooi picking up a team-high nine blocks.
Gage Chittenden had nine kills to lead the Bucs, with Caden Smaka setting a team-high 22 assists. Brendan Howard also had a strong night at libero. Their next matches are at home on Thursday in a non-conference quad.
Spring Lake
Girls soccer: On the road at Hudsonville Unity Christian, a high-scoring game went the Crusaders' way in a 4-3 loss for the Lakers.
Senior Zoe Komar had a pair of goals, with Eryn Bouwhuis assisting one and scoring one of her own. Freshman Ella Andree clocked strong minutes in the midfield and senior Kate Lewkowski displayed impressive control of the defensive line.
The Lakers will head to Coopersville on Wednesday evening.
Boys golf: At Winding Creek Golf Course in Holland, the Lakers battled the weather and the course in an OK Blue jamboree. Evan McDermott's 2-over 38 led the Lakers in a fourth-place finish. Spring Lake finished nine strokes back of winners Holland Christian, part of a competitive conference.
RJ Lisman was next-best with a 41, with Dylan Lisman adding a 45 and Max Brown finishing at 47. The Lakers will be back in action on Thursday afternoon.
