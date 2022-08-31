In this week's edition of the Lakeshore Press Pass podcast, Kyle, Matthew and Eric look back at the opening week of the high school football season. They also spend some time looking forward toward the start of the college football season, with Michigan and Michigan State kicking off their campaigns this Saturday.
Lakeshore Press Pass looks back at Week 1 of prep football, ahead at college season
