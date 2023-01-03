This week's Lakeshore Press Pass podcast takes a closer look at last week's Lake Michigan Cup basketball tournament, which featured both Grand Haven and Spring Lake.
In addition, Tribune sports editor Kyle Turk and 103.5 WAWL's Eric Kaelin look back on the college football semifinal games in which both Michigan and Ohio State came up just short of their quest to reach the national championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.