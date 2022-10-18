Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 44F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.