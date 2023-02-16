Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.