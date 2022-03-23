The second edition of our new sports podcast, titled the Lakeshore Press Pass, is now available.
In this episode, Tribune sports writers Matthew Ehler and Kyle Turk join 103.5 WAWL's Eric Kaelin to look ahead at the start of the high school spring sports season, and their take on the NCAA Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.