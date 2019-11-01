As the Nov. 5 election draws near, we asked each candidate running for office in Grand Haven to sit down for a video interview.
Josh Brugger and Robert Monetza are the two candidates running for mayor.
There are five candidates running for a pair of open seats on Grand Haven's City Council.
There are also two candidates — Andy Cawthon and Mark Crum — running for Board of Light and Power Trustee.
