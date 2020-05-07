GRAND HAVEN TWP. — There was smooth sailing for Grand Haven football coach Mike Farley through the first half of March. After returning to the Buccaneers on Feb. 19, he met with players on March 10 with a plan in place to begin teaching after spring break.
Instead, COVID-19 closed down in-person teaching at schools across the state, turning a normal transition upside down. Now back for a second run in Grand Haven, Farley is learning to adapt with hopes of guiding the Bucs in the fall.
“It’s been challenging,” Farley said via phone Wednesday. “Our kids, they still have their homework as well. Fortunately, we can still use Zoom meetings a couple days a week.”
Farley moved back into town at the end of March, the initial plan involving teaching weight training classes during the day with football workouts in the morning. Now, he’s had to help distribute workout plans to players that may not have full access to the free weights or barbells found in the high school’s gym.
Instead, Farley and his new staff will be in uncharted territory as they await word from the MHSAA on if and when summer workouts can begin.
“It’s just unknown right now,” Farley said. “We just haven’t had a chance to work with the kids yet. Once we get the green light from the state, we’ll definitely have a better idea of where we’re at.
“Our season officially starts on August 10. It’s all up in the air right now. Of course we’d love to get two months to work with players before everything begins. We just don’t know right now.”
Mike’s brother Scott is an executive director with the state’s high school coaches’ association, one of the groups working with both the MHSAA and the state office to determine when it will be safe to go ahead with any activity.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 15. Even if Whitmer decides not to extend the order, it’s too early to say whether that means football will be a full go come June 1.
“We’re just waiting right now,” Farley said. “We have a plan in place now, but we have a Plan B if we have to wait until July and a Plan C after that.”
There are still one or two coaching positions left to fill on the Buccaneer coaching staff. Farley noted that there will be at least one holdover from the previous staff led by Joe Nelson, with defensive coordinator Jason Duram rejoining the coaching group after the two were together on staff during Farley’s tenure.
Duram also coached the Bucs for the 2014 and 2015 seasons after Farley accepted a new job in Georgia.
“Before school got out, I was able to meet with the staff from last year. We interviewed some outside candidates that were interested, but there are still one or two spots that we have to fill out,” Farley said. “Once that’s done, we should be ready to roll.”
Duram and Farley host Zoom meetings for both sides of the ball, which has been vital in helping the new coaches get to know returning players. While it may not have the same effect of hands-on work in real practice, it’s been a challenge that the returning coach has enjoyed.
“Seeing faces and having them be able to ask questions, that’s been the biggest thing,” Farley said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to put names with faces, especially as we’re trying to implement our scheme.”
Sharing screens over Zoom has turned the meeting into a film session of sorts, allowing coaches to diagram material for players. With new strategies on both sides of the ball, teaching new verbiage has been the focus for the coaches as they prepare for the summer.
“Having them be familiar with technique and verbiage is the biggest thing right now,” Farley added.
Even with the number of unknowns swirling around the 2020 high school season, Farley is hoping for perspective regardless of when he can finally get down to business with his team.
“One of the things all this has taught me is that there’s plenty of more important things than football,” Farley said. “It’s one of those things where we just have to be patient and we’ll get through all this together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.