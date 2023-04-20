1. Matilda: The Musical – At Lakeshore Middle School
Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m. and Saturday, 2 p.m.
Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St.
The students at Grand Haven’s Lakeshore Middle School are performing the Broadway junior adaptation of this Tony Award-winning musical. It’s the story of a girl who dreams of a better life, and the children she inspires will have the audience rooting for them to teach the grown-ups a lesson. You don’t want to miss it.
Tickets are $5 at the door.
2. Back to the Eighties Fundraiser – featuring BRENA
Friday, 6-11:30 p.m.
Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 N. Fruitport Road
This event, which is open to the public, features heavy appetizers and a late-night pizza party, with a live concert by Brena. There will be silent and online auctions, a costume contest, dancing, and many ‘80s themed surprises. All proceeds benefit Mosaic Counseling’s mental health services, school outreach program, and suicide prevention training.
Cost is $125 per person
3. Inner Tube Water Polo Tournament
Saturday, 1-6 p.m.
Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive
The Tri-Cities Family YMCA is hosting their first ever Inner Tube Water Polo Tournament. Bring your team of up to 14 players for this 7-on-7 tournament. Teams are guaranteed at least three games. There will be playoffs and prizes for the winners. Bring your own snacks.
Cost is $245 per team.
4. Heels for Meals – by Age Well Services
Saturday, 6-9 p.m.
Trillium Event Center, 17246 VanWagoner Road
Age Well Services is hosting a festive fundraising event to help support our aging neighbors. There will be food, drinks, live music and live and silent auctions.
Cost is $60 per person; For tickets call 231-733-8635
5. Jigsaw Competition at The Brewer’s Lounge
Saturday, noon to 2 p.m.
Brewers Lounge at Pigeon Hill, 895 Fourth St., Muskegon
Put together a team of four and test your jigsaw puzzle skills. Team members must be 21 or older to participate. Each team receives the same puzzle, and whichever team completes the puzzle first is the champion. If you have any additional questions call Brewers Lounge at 231-375-5184.
$20 per team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.