Rob, Why are there so many boats congregating near the opening of the Grand Haven Channel?
According to Cory Melvin, Owner of “Fish On Bait and Tackle” and Captain of “Fish On Charters”, the salmon have gathered near and around the mouth of the Grand River in Grand Haven. The water temperature is in the low 50’s. It’s 25 – 50 feet deep off the end of the pier and 130 – 230 feet deep offshore. “The salmon move between spots depending on water temperature and boat traffic,” explained Captain Melvin. “King Salmon were hitting glow spoons and white spoons. They are easier for the fish to see in the murky water,” continued Melvin. The water temperatures in Lake Michigan fluctuate regularly and the salmon go to the cold water.
