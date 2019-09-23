Farm safety week highlights hazard recognition

Although National Farm Safety and Health Week has come to a close, those who work on farms and in similar settings should always keep safety in mind.
The week of Sept. 16-20 was focused on shifting “farm safety into high gear” and prioritizing safe practices on the farm and on rural roadways, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“America’s farmers, ranchers and producers work hard to feed our nation and the world,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “Farming is not always the safest profession, and it is our responsibility to continue to improve workplace safety and pursue initiatives that create healthier work environments. They must also have access to innovative technologies and production practices to protect themselves and their employees.
According to the USDA release, National Farm Safety and Health Week is an opportunity to spread awareness of the risks of working in agriculture. The week also shows a commitment to improving “practices to advance the health and safety of farm and ranch operators, their families and their hired workers,” the ag department said.
Farm safety awareness stems from the multiple deaths annually in the agricultural sector, including 581 fatalities in 2017, making the profession one of the most dangerous in the nation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In Michigan, the agricultural industry has claimed approximately 20 work-related fatalities in 2017 and again last year. Of the more than 90 work-related fatalities so far this year, more than a dozen have been in the agricultural sector.
“If it moves, there can always be potential risks,” said Craig Anderson, manager of agricultural labor and safety services for the Michigan Farm Bureau.
Anderson said if employers and workers recognize a hazard, they may be less likely to have an incident. Starting backward from “once in a blue moon” scenarios and seeing what could happen may help people see where risks are present, Anderson said.
“We strongly recommend doing entire farm review and work practice review to identify potential risk factors,” he said.
Anderson said a review should include recognizing places that could be difficult to get emergency vehicles, and where incidents have occurred before and have a plan to handle potential issues there.
“In general, farm or any other safety starts at the recognition of the hazard,” he said.
