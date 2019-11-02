Farmland preservation event is next week

ROBINSON TWP. — Ottawa County may be one of the fastest-growing counties in Michigan, but over the past few years it has seen a loss in farms and acreage, according to Becky Huttenga, economic development coordinator for the county.
People interested in combating the loss of farmland in the county can learn more during a Redefining Farmland Preservation event, set for Friday, Nov. 8, at Spring Meadow Nursery, 12601 120th Ave. in Robinson Township.
Huttenga said the opportunity to learn more about farmland preservation is something everyone should think about.
“Everyone loves the farm market at Chinook Pier,” she said. “The only way we can keep that going and thriving is if we have farmland to grow produce on.”
The event will include presentations from Cris Coffin, senior policy analyst for the American Farmland Trust and director for the National Agricultural Land Network; Marlo Johnson, agriculture statistics director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agriculture Statistics Service for the Great Lakes; and Paul Isely, Grand Valley State University associate dean of the Seidman College of Business.
“This event is a lot about awareness,” Huttenga said. “We want to be more intentional in how we approach farmland preservation.”
A complimentary brunch and registration for the event will begin at 8:30 that morning, and speakers will begin their presentations at 9 a.m. The event will wrap up with an optional tour of the 34-acre facility beginning approximately at noon.
“Even with all of the amazing innovation and technological advancements in agriculture, growing our food will always be reliant upon having adequate land available for farming, as well as operators who have the knowledge and risk tolerance that farming demands,” Huttenga said in a press release. “Nov. 8, we get a chance to hear from, and talk to, the state and national experts on farmland protection policy, the data that drives it and the economic outlook for farming.”
Registration is required for this event and can be done online at redefiningfarmlandpreservation.eventbrite.com.
