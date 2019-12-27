This past year has been one of extremes, including a polar vortex, late-season snow, high water levels and winds and early winter weather setting in around Halloween.
With the weather breaking records across the U.S., local farmers have felt some of the effects as many crop yields in Michigan are lower than last year.
According to Marlo Johnson, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) director of the Great Lakes region, corn, oats, wheat and soybean yields are down this year.
Highlights from her office’s report show that as of Nov. 1, this year, the soybean forecast was 46.9 bushels per acre nationally, down 3.7 percent from last year. In Michigan, at the time of the report, approximately 57 percent of soybean harvest was complete, down 21 percentage points from a five-year average.
Merle Langelande, of Polkton Township, said that while he has gotten the soybeans off of his field, there are other farmers who haven’t been able to do the same.
“A lot of soybeans are out in the field yet,” he said.
Langelande noted because of the wet weather, he and his family planted their soybeans late and only collected approximately 22 or 23 bushels per acre when they normally see about 60 bushels per acre come off their fields.
“We spent a lot more gas drying it,” he said. “When it came off the field this fall, it still had a lot of moisture. We spent a lot more in drying costs.”
Throughout the state, the average yield for beans was 42 bushels per acre, down 5.5 percent from 2018, according to the USDA NASS report.
Langelande said as for wheat, he never got a chance to put any out in his fields.
“It’s still in the bag,” he said. “It was always too wet.”
In a USDA NASS report from the end of September, wheat in Michigan averaged 71 bushels per acre, down 5 percent from last year.
Nationally, however, wheat yields reached high points in Colorado, Maryland, Montana, Nebraska and more. Average yields increased from 47.9 bushels per acre in 2018 to 53.6 bushels per acre this year.
Barley also had an increased yield this year in Michigan, from 43 to 44 bushels per acre, and stayed roughly the same nationally from 2018 to 2019.
Nationally, oat yields remained similar from 2018 to 2019, but yields dropped from last year’s harvest to this year on a local basis. According to the USDA NASS report, average Michigan yields dropped from 63 bushels per acre to 57.
Corn yields also decreased. Nationally, yields dropped from 176.4 bushels per acre last year to 167 this year. In 2018, the average bushel per acre was 153 in Michigan; this year, the average was 151.
At the time of the report in early November, only 25 percent of corn in Michigan had been harvested, down 26 percentage points from the five-year average.
Langelande said his first yield of corn this year was good, reaching almost 200 bushels per acre. The next round of corn yielded less than average and the final corn crop put on the field this year wasn’t good, he said.
“It was a very difficult year, to say the least,” Langelande said.
Langelande said he is one of the third of five generations of family farming the area, and every year is a bit different.
“You’re always going to get years like this – some years the weather cooperates and some years not,” he said. “This year rates up there as one of the worst; hopefully this was not the new norm.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.