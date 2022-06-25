ABOVE: Dale DeLange stands in his strawberry field at DeLange’s Red Berry Farm in Hudsonville earlier this week. INSET: U-Pick is already in full swing at DeLange’s. The farm’s strawberries are now ripe for the picking, DeLange said, and their season will likely last into next week.
While everyone is seeing prices rising everywhere, farmers are feeling it first.
Chad Reenders, owner of Reenders Blueberry Farm located in West Olive, said he’s seeing rising costs for fuel, fertilizer, equipment and even packaging. He said they have had to raise prices on their retail items, although he tries not to.
