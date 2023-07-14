LEFT: Rufus Isaacs, professor of entomology at Michigan State University, left, presents his team’s research on spotted wing Drosophila (SWD) and how samba wasps can be introduced to farms as a natural control agent. RIGHT: Sen. Gary Peters holds containers of spotted wing Drosophila and samba wasps to show how just small the insects are.
Sen. Gary Peters, right, discusses his SWAT Act to allocate more funding towards spotted wing Drosophila (SWD) research and help Michigan farms like Crossroads Blueberry Farm have a natural means of fight against the invasive species.
LEFT: Rufus Isaacs, professor of entomology at Michigan State University, left, presents his team’s research on spotted wing Drosophila (SWD) and how samba wasps can be introduced to farms as a natural control agent. RIGHT: Sen. Gary Peters holds containers of spotted wing Drosophila and samba wasps to show how just small the insects are.
Sen. Gary Peters, right, discusses his SWAT Act to allocate more funding towards spotted wing Drosophila (SWD) research and help Michigan farms like Crossroads Blueberry Farm have a natural means of fight against the invasive species.
As members of the public enjoyed the first day of the u-pick blueberries season at Crossroads Blueberry Farm on Friday morning, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) visited the farm to speak about an invasive insect harming Michigan blueberry crops – and his legislation to fund a different way to defend against them.
The bipartisan Spotted Wing Abatement Trust (SWAT) Act, which was authored by Peters and reintroduced with senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Mike Braun (R-IN), and Jeff Merkley (D-OR), seeks to establish a fund through the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to continue research into reducing spotted wing Drosophila (SWD) populations that target Michigan blueberry and cherry crops by introducing samba wasps into local farms. Peters is pushing for the SWAT Act to be included in the 2023 Farm Bill and would allocate $6.5 million to research annually over five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.