Some of the best-tasting blueberries in the country grow in West Michigan soils. However, according to the Michigan Blueberry Commission, a growth in imports, unfair trade practices and market-price manipulation strategically timed to undermine domestic growers at their peak harvest have taken its toll on local blueberry farms.
More than 550 Michigan farms produce nearly 100 million pounds of fresh and frozen blueberries annually on more than 20,000 acres.
“Recent data shows U.S. imports of blueberries have surged by over 62 percent from 423 million pounds in 2015 to 684 million pounds in 2019 in just the last five years alone,” said the commission’s executive director, Kevin Robson said. “The value of these imports have more than doubled since 2014, with five countries accounting for more than 98 percent of total imports over that period.”
