LANSING — State Sen. Roger Victory was recognized last week by the Michigan Future Farmers of America (FFA) Association for his support of the agricultural industry and the state’s future leaders.
“I am always impressed by the knowledge, dedication and leadership of FFA members,” said Victory, R-Hudsonville. “It was wonderful to meet these outstanding students and an honor to be recognized by the Michigan FFA, which does great work developing future leaders and supporting Michigan agriculture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.