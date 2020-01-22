One organization is aimed at providing an integrative approach to address a patient’s mind, body and spirit.
PrivaMD, 16986 Robbins Rd., Suite 180, works to bridge the gap between Eastern and Western medicines. Instead of being a “sick fix,” physicians work to get to the root cause of a patient’s problem and treat them as a whole person, said Heidi Naperala, PrivaMD CEO and founder.
“We’re trying to shake up healthcare a little bit,” she said.
PrivaMD started in October 2018, and the Grand Haven facility opened in May 2019.
Naperala has worked in healthcare since 2005 and has consulted in the United States and Canada. Naperala said they current healthcare system is broken, filled with patients who have long waits to see a doctor and don’t get answers, and physicians who are busy and unable to practice the way they want.
Naperala said they wanted to provide something different, so they met with a panel of patients and perspective clients who helped them create PrivaMD. Naperala explained it’s the wisdom of Eastern medicine with the benefit of Western medicine technology, and providers can choose what works best for their patient.
“It’s the best of both worlds,” she said.
Four PrivaMD physicians see patients for primary care/family medicine, women’s health, functional medicine for women, and pain management/medical acupuncture. They’re also working to add an additional provider. Two social workers also see patients. Naperala said it’s a collaborative environment to address the whole patient.
Providers see patients ages 5 and older.
The providers are independent and contract with PrivaMD for practice management. Naperala said the structure allows physicians to focus on getting to know patients and getting to the root cause of issues, while also giving physicians flexibility on who they refer patients to for various services.
Instead of seeing dozens of patients each day, physicians typically see eight patients daily, Naperala said. Appointments usually range from 30 minutes to an hour to provide the physician time to get to know the patient and find the underlying cause of a problem instead of masking the issue with pharmaceuticals.
“We don’t just pull out a chart,” Naperala said. “We pull up a chair.”
Wellness services are also offered through PrivaMD, and individuals who aren’t patients can access them. Some of the services offered include IV nutrition therapy, infrared sauna, ionic foot detox, acupuncture, diagnostic testing, health cooking classes, and massages.
While insurance is accepted, Naperala said some patients opt to forego using insurance because of coverage limitations. PrivaMD also offers membership options for clients to receive services.
U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, recently toured the Grand Haven facility. During the congressman’s visit, staff shared their journey and experiences in the healthcare field.
Huizenga credited PrivaMD for innovatively thinking and approach to delivering healthcare.
Huizenga said that although he doesn’t believe the Affordable Care Act was the right answer to address healthcare, he believes it started asking the right question about what can be done to change healthcare.
While alternative medicine isn’t for everyone, Huizenga said it shouldn’t be excluded.
Since opening, PrivaMD continues to see an increase in patients seeing their services. One day last week alone 18 new patients signed up, Naperala said.
In the future, Naperala said plan to grow along the Lakeshore and add additional services for patients.
For more information about PrivaMD, call 616-213-0253 or visit privamd.org.
