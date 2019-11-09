Police are looking for information after an armed robbery occurred early Saturday morning at the Admiral gas station, 12160 W. Olive Road (U.S. 31) in Grand Haven Township.
Deputies responded to the station at 4:12 a.m.
The investigation showed that the suspect entered the store, locked the lone employee in the bathroom and left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Sgt. Christie Wendt of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
The employee was not injured.
Wendt said that the suspect implied that he had a weapon.
The suspect is described as a male, about 6-foot, 2-inches tall with a thin build, wearing a dark ski mask and dark clothing.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Silent Observer or Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.
Assisting at the scene were Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers and a K-9 unit from the Holland Department of Public Safety.
