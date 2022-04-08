Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 41F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.