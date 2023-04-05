Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the morning, then windy this afternoon with overcast skies. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 62F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Chevrolet shows off their Chevrolet Bolt at the North American International Auto Show on Jan. 9, 2017, in Detroit. General Motors rode strong 2023 first-quarter sales of the Chevrolet Bolt to bump crosstown rival Ford out of second place in the U.S. electric vehicle sales race.
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors rode strong first-quarter sales of the Chevrolet Bolt to bump crosstown rival Ford out of second place in the U.S. electric vehicle sales race.
But GM’s EV sales of 20,670 were still far below those of industry leader Tesla, which delivered more than 161,000 vehicles in the U.S. from January to March, according to estimates from Motorintelligence.com.
