FERRYSBURG — A car show, hosted by the Twa family, will be held Friday, July 28 at 5 p.m. near the Twa Shop at 300 Elm St.
The event is planned to to showcase the recipients of the J. Patrick Twa Scholarship through the Careerline Tech Center. Four of the six scholarship candidates were in the automotive/diesel program at the CTC.
